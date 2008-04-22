Dos Pueblos Can’t Overcome Santa Barbara’s Depth

Dos Pueblos went the distance but came up short again in the Chargers’ second encounter with powerhouse Santa Barbara (No. 2 in Division I), 12-6, on Tuesday.

Nonetheless, Kevin Cheng bettered his score against Danny Diaz with a score of 6-0, as did Christian Edstrom against R.J. Rotman with a score of 7-6 (8-6). All sets won came in singles.

With the victory, Santa Barbara (21-0 overall, 8-0 in Channel League play) clinched first place. Dos Pueblos (11-9, 6-2) has clinched second.

Overall, the Chargers did very well this season despite missing starters from 12 matches. Each player "rolled with the changes" and stepped up his game.

Going forward, we now focus on Ojai, where Cheng will represent us in the CIF singles; Edstrom and Sasha Gryaznov will play in the age-group division.

On Monday, we start the Channel League Tournament in singles at Ventura High.

Santa Barbara 12, Dos Pueblos 6

Box Scores:

Dos Pueblos Singles:

Sasha Gryaznov 3-0

Christian Edstrom 1-2

Kevin Cheng 1-1

Richard Cheng 1-0



Dos Pueblos Doubles:

Joseph McDaniel / Robert Kim 0-2

Andy Silverstein / Eric Zmolek 0-1

John Kim / Justin Kautz 0-3

Isaiah Lin / Ryan Zmolek 0-2

Malcom Sutton / Sean Simpson 0-1

Santa Barbara Singles:

Ari Cohen 0-1

Dan Nguyen 2-0

Danny Diaz 1-2

R.J. Rotman 0-1

Will James 0-1

Michael Starnes 0-1



Santa Barbara Doubles:

Andrew Grant / Billy Grokenberger 3-0

Chase Melton / Mike Grant 3-0

Evan Teufel / Chris Williams 1-0

Jimmy Vaughn / Matt Demopoulos 1-0

Christian Wheeler / Matt Demopoulos 1-0

Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.