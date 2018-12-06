Dos Pueblos Can’t Overcome Slow Start Against Royal

Girls Basketball

Dos Pueblos couldn't stop Royal sophomore Allison Ha in the first quarter, fell behind 21-3 and dropped a 49-42 decision in a first-round game at the Nordhoff Tournament.

Ha scored 17 points in the opening quarter to lead the Highlanders to the big lead.

"Poor first quarters are beginning to be our norm," coach Phil Sherman said. "We will definitely make some line-up changes and tweak our offensive approach to see if we can jump-start our offense."

The Chargers fell behind by 27 in third quarter before catching fire and making a game of it with a 24-point fourth quarter.

Noor Guefroudj came off the bench to nail two three-pointers that sparked the Chargers.

Sadie Subject scored 13 points, 11 coming in the fourth quarter.

Dos Pueblos (4-4) plays Nordhoff on Friday.