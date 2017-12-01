Dos Pueblos Can’t Rally From Early Deficit, Falls to Paso Robles

The Dos Pueblos girls basketball team fell to Paso Robles 48-23 on Friday in a non-league away matchup.
The Chargers fell behind 15-0 and the Bearcats held the lead the rest of the way. Dos Pueblos cut the lead to seven in the fourth quarter, but Paso Robles recovered and scored 10 straight to ice the game.
"Our kids are starting to figure out the amount of aggression that it takes to survive and compete on the varsity level," explained Dos Pueblos head coach Phillip Sherman.
— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.