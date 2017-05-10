Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 6:03 pm | Fair 74º

 
 
 
 
Dos Pueblos Can’t Recover From Early Deficit, Falls to Mira Costa in Playoff Opener

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | May 10, 2017

Dos Pueblos fell behind 5-1 in the first round against Division 1 sixth-ranked Mira Costa and couldn't make up the difference, falling 13-5 in a first-round boys tennis playoff match on Wednesday at DP.

The doubles team of Andrew DeAlba and Vincent Villano recorded the lone win in the first round, 6-4. 

The Chargers got two doubles sets from Ryan and Christian Hodosy, including a victory over Mira Costa's No. 1 pair.  Kellen Roberts and Ryan Rennick snagged one set. 

Miles Baldwin earned the lone singles set for the Chargers (11-7).

"Although we did not convert five close sets, we saw fire and fight on each court," said DP coach Liz Frech. "The match lasted over 2 1/2 hours.

"I am proud of this ‘dream team,’ which exceeded expectations this season, and made tennis history for our school. The camaraderie was also exceptional. I applaud our senior captains Miles Baldwin, Ryan Daniel, Mason Dochterman,and Kellen Roberts who led the team to two co-league championships in 2014 and now in 2017."

