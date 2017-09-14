Dos Pueblos Capitalizes on Power Plays in Victory Over Arroyo Grande

Water Polo

The Dos Pueblos boys water polo team went 8-for-8 on power play opportunities en route to a 15-10 non-league win at Arroyo Grande on Thursday.

Ethan Parrish and Sammy Arshadi each scored five goals; Parrish added five assists and three steals and Arshadi notched three assists and two steals as well.

The Chargers (5-2) jumped out to a 7-5 halftime lead and held an 11-7 lead entering the final period of the match.

Jason Teng was strong all over the pool for Dos Pueblos, scoring two goals and earning seven steals and three exclusions.

"This was certainly not our finest defensive effort, but we made up for it on the offensive end," said Dos Pueblos head coach Connor Levoff.

Dos Pueblos next plays Friday at the Clovis West Tournament.

