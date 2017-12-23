Dos Pueblos Caps Week on Road With Win at Arroyo Grande

Boys Basketball

After driving back from Whittier late Friday, the Dos Pueblos boys basketball reboarded a bus and traveled to Arroyo Grande for its fourth road game of the week on Saturday.

The Chargers played well and came away with a 67-62 victory.

Jake Enrico scored 18 points to lead DP, Cyrus Wallace had 16 points and Christian Hodosy chipped in 10.

The Chargers led 16-14 after the first quarter and 31-21 at halftime. They held off the Eagles in the second half.

"I was really proud of they way my team studied the scouting report and executed our game plan." DP coach Joe Zamora said. "Everyone stepped up and it really showed in this game. We played (Friday) night and we haven’t had a chance to practice. They had to prepare off a 30 minute walk through."

Zamora added that Aidan Chandrasekaran and Jaron Rillie hit some big shots in the second half to keep Arroyo Grande at bay.

The Chargers (day 6-1) will get in a practice on Tuesday before they begin play in the Ventura Kiwanis Tournament on Wednesday.