Dos Pueblos Captures Channel League Water Polo Tournament Title

Water Polo

Dos Pueblos pulled away from Santa Barbara High in the third quarter and rolled to an 18-8 victory to claim the championship of the Channel League boys water polo tournament on Thursday at the Lompoc Aquatics Center.

The Chargers were up 4-2 after the first period and 9-5 at halftime before taking control of the game.

Ethan Parrish poured in seven goals, had two assists, two steals and drew three exclusions in a complete-game performance in the final. Kyle Faison scored four goals and added two assists and a field block and Sammy Arshadi added three goals, three assists, two streals and two drawn exclusions.

Goalie Angus Goodner made seven saves in the first half before leaving on a college recruiting trip. Alex Reilly, Chris Story, Rex Goodner and Jack Harwood filled in the second half. Reilly led the replacements with four saves.

The win gives DP a 20-10 record going into the CIF Division 2 playoffs.

Santa Barbara, the league's second-place finisher, will be in the Division 3 playoffs.

Chase Raisin of the Dons had a goal and earned four ejections, Kai Etz scored a goal and goalie Hunter Brownell made five saves in the first half.

In the third place game, Santa Ynez beat San Marcos, 12-9.

The Royals fell behind 5-1 in the first period

"They went into a heavy drop on James Oriskovich, and we couldn’t score from the outside," San Marcos coach Peera Sukavivatanachai said. "Some poor offensive decisions early lead to three early counter goals, two goals out of center. Peter Frisell finally was able to score from the outside to put us on the board."



The Royals fought back and pulled to within one goal, 10-9 in the fourth. But the Pirates held on to take third place in the tournament.

Danny Goldberg, Oriskovich and Kellen Radtkey each scored two goals for the Royals, who finish third in the final league standings and will advance to the Division 3 playoffs.

The playoff pairings will be released on Saturday.