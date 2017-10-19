Dos Pueblos Celebrates Senior Day in Style, Defeats Buena, 12-2

Water Polo

The Dos Pueblos boys water polo team celebrated Senior Day with a 12-2 win over Buena on Thursday.

The win puts the Chargers at 6-1 in Channel League, with one game remaining on Tuesday at San Marcos. A victory over the Royals would give DP a share of the league championship with Ventura, which finished league play at 7-1.

The victory was also the 20th of the season for the Chargers, who are 20-7 and ranked 10th in CIF Division 3.

The DP seniors honored before the game were: Jason Teng, Madison Montag, Joey Stabile, Harold Smith, Will Preble, Connor Wilcox, Matt Binckley and Michael Spencer.

