Dos Pueblos’ Cheng, Gryaznov and Santa Barbara’s Diaz, Nguyen Advance in Channel League Tournament

Chargers acquit themselves but just two earn place in round two.

By Liz Frech | April 28, 2008 | 7:53 p.m.

Dos Pueblos played through the intense heat at Ventura High on Monday, figuratively and literally. With temperatures in the mid-80s and the heightened pressures of the single-elimination Channel League tournament, Sasha Gryaznov and Kevin Cheng advanced to the semifinal round and will head to the Pierpont Inn for their matches at noon Tuesday.

Christian Edstrom battled hard in three tough sets and lost. All of the Chargers left it on the court.

Box scores:

1st Round:
Daniel Nguyen (Santa Barbara) — Bye
R.J. Rottman (Santa Barbara) defeated Christian Edstrom (Dos Pueblos) 3-6, 6-3, 6-2
Bryan Hutchinson (Ventura) defeated Brian Pearson (San Marcos)  2,6,6-1, 6-3
Kevin Cheng (Dos Pueblos) defeated Peter Prudhomme (Buena) 6-0, 6-0
Michael Lowe (Ventura) defeated Spencer Funk (San Marcos) 6-2, 6-3
Danny Diaz (Santa Barbara) defeated Bobby Oldt (Ventura) 6-3, 6-0
Zack Scott (San Marcos) defeated Dan Jenkins (Buena) 7-6, 6-2
Sasha Gryaznov (Dos Pueblos) defeated Kyle Tong (Buena) 6-0, 6-0

2nd Round:
Daniel Nguyen (Santa Barbara) defeated Rottman (Santa Barbara) 6-1, 6-0
Kevin Cheng (Dos Pueblos) defeated Hutchinson (Ventura) 6-1, 6-1
Danny Diaz (Santa Barbara) defeated Lowe (Ventura) 6-1, retired (injury)
Sasha Gryaznov (Dos Pueblos) defeated Scott (San Marcos) 6-1, 6-2

Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.

