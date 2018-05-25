Dos Pueblos’ CIF Baseball Game Being Live Streamed by DPNews

Baseball

The Dos Pueblos baseball CIF-SS Division 1 quarterfinal game at Capistrano Valley is being streamed live by DPNews at 3:15 p.m. Friday.

The game can been seen at DPNews.org or on the program's YouTube channel: YouTube.com/dpnews805.

DPNews is a student-run media program that is fully produced, scripted and broadcast by the students at Dos Pueblos.

DPNews live streamed the Chargers' dramatic 6-5 second-round playoff win over No. 2 seed Huntington Beach on Tuesday.

Dos Pueblos is 25-3 and Capistrano Valley 22-10. Friday's winner advances to the semifinals on Tuesday against either Orange Lutheran or Gahr.

