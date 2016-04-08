Dos Pueblos Claims Girls Lacrosse ‘City Title’

Lacrosse

The Dos Pueblos girls held of Santa Barbara, 11-9, to claim the “City Championship” for girls lacrosse on Thursday night.

Dos Pueblos went 2-0 in their matches with Santa Barbara and San Marcos this season.

Santa Barbara was first to score on Thursday, but Dos Pueblos answered with four goals and pushed the lead to 8-4 by halftime.

The Dons stepped up their attack in the second half, but the defense of Mika Henrickson, Chloe Wells, and Serina Applebaum was able to slow them down.

Becca Baxis scored four goals to lead a balanced Chargers attack and Natalie Baur and Jamie Sharpe each added three goals.

“It was a well-fought game,” said DP coach Samantha Limkeman. At the end, “Dos Pueblos had to get the ball, keep possession, and play smart, which they did. I am so proud to be their coach and so proud to see these girls play their hearts out on that field.”

Dos Pueblos goalie Carly Schwan made six saves in the game. Dos Pueblos improves to 8-2 on the season

