Dos Pueblos Class of 1988 Holding 25-Year Reunion

By Holly McCord Duncan for the Dos Pueblos Class of 1988 | May 13, 2013 | 1:19 p.m.

Dos Pueblos High School Class of 1988 classmates are invited to a reunion on Saturday, Aug. 3.

We will meet at Goleta Beach for a family-friendly barbecue lunch at 11 a.m., and later that evening, adults only will have a dinner reception on the gorgeous rooftop of the Canary Hotel in downtown Santa Barbara.

For more information, click here or find our event on Facebook.

Early registration discount available through June 30, after that you pay full price. Other questions may be directed to Holly McCord Duncan at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Don’t miss out on your 25-year high school reunion. We are expecting a great crowd!

— Holly McCord Duncan represents the Dos Pueblos High School Class of 1988.

