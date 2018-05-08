Ryan Fisk, Isaac Coffey Rip Homers as Dos Pueblos Clinches Tie for Channel League Baseball Title

Due to a test that couldn't be missed, Ryan Fisk was inserted into the Dos Pueblos starting lineup for Tuesday's key baseball game at San Marcos. And the senior outfielder passed his test with flying colors as he went 2-2 and hit the game-winning home run in a 4-2 Charger triumph at Joe Mueller Field.



The Chargers won their fifth in a row to improve to 22-3 overall and 10-1 in the Channel League. DP clinched at least a tie for the title with Santa Barbara (10-2) with one game to play.



Dos Pueblos had won five straight CL titles until Ventura stole the crown last year.



"We're the No. 1 seed no matter what because we have the tiebreaker," said DP coach George Hedricks. "It feels great to be Channel League champions. That was a team goal from Day 1 in August. We had it five years straight, then lost it to Ventura last year. And we're not done yet, we want to win on Thursday and be the outright champs."



San Marcos (8-15-1, 3-7-1) could still make the CIF playoffs but it needs to win Thursday's regular-season finale at Dos Pueblos at 3:15 p.m.



Fisk's solo blast to right field in the fourth inning gave the Chargers a 3-2 lead. He got the start because center fielder and leadoff hitter Jed Donelan had to take a test that caused him to show up late to the game.



"I found out I would be starting yesterday," said Fisk, who had a sacrifice bunt in the second, his first homer of the year in the fourth and an infield single in the sixth. "I've been working hard from the beginning of the season. When I heard one of our guys would be gone, I was ready for it. Our team is so deep that, honestly everybody on the team is ready.



"I almost struck out on that at-bat (when he hit the homer). It was 0-2 and he threw me one a little bit up and a little in, which is in my wheelhouse. I didn't know it was a homer, I was thinking maybe it was a double."



Senior shortstop Isaac Coffey went 2-3 with a solo homer and Dylan Kelley pitched six solid innings, giving up two runs on seven hits to improve to 9-0. Nico Martinez got three ground-ball outs in the seventh to notch his fifth save.



"I couldn't be prouder of Dylan Kelley," said Hedricks. "He's been doing it on this field and our field for four years. He grinded through a little bit early, then labored a little bit and then he found his zone and got stronger and more confident. To strike out the side with runners on first and second in the sixth inning was huge."



Dos Pueblos opened the game with three straight singles off San Marcos starter Isaac Villareal. Kelley lined out to the shortstop and Mason Boelter stroked a sacrifice fly to deep center to score Evan Kling.



Coffey unloaded his eighth homer of the year to left field with one out in the third, making it 2-0. Coffey took over the Channel League lead in batting with a .438 average.



The Royals tied it at 2-2 in the bottom of the third on a single by Jack Winterbauer and walks to Eric Larson and Villareal that loaded the bases. Vince Vogel, the cleanup hitter, delivered a two-out, two-run single through the left side.



"I was thinking that I needed to do whatever I had to do for my team to score these runs," said Vogel. "We'll come out looking to play on Thursday and it's a must-win game for us."



After Fisk's two-out homer in the fourth, Caleb Severson walked and scored all the way from first on a long single to the right-field fence by Kling, stretching the lead to 4-2.



The Chargers turned double plays behind Kelley in the second and fourth innings. Kelley struck out four and walked three.



"I like playing here and at our field only," said Kelley, who's batting .413 and has a 1.72 ERA. "Those are my two favorite fields to hit and pitch. I like the atmosphere here and how it's set up. I like the mound here, it's just like ours."



Kelley gave up just three hits in his last three innings and struck out the side in the sixth. He said it feels good to get the Channel League title back.



"It sucked to lose the title last year because we had so much talent, just like this year," Kelley stated. "Last year made us realize there's other teams that can beat us if we slack off. This year, we all wanted to put in the work and we all clicked at the right time."