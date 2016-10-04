Dos Pueblos Closing In On League Title

Tennis

Mikala Triplett rallied from a 5-2 deficit to pull out a third-set victory and complete a sweep of her three singles sets, helping Dos Pueblos defeat Ventura 12-6 in a Channel League girls tennis win on Tuesday at Ventura.

With the victory, the Chargers are closing on the league championship. They are 5-1 (6-2 overall) and tied with San Marcos going into Thursday's match Santa Barbara at home.

Dos Pueblos took seven sets in singles. Katie Yang and Janice Tsai each won a pair of sets. In doubles, Rose Hillebrandt and Hannah Kleidermacher swept.

"I am proud of our team, which played with tenacity and guts today," said DP coach Liz Frech.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.