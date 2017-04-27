Dos Pueblos Closes Out League Play With Sweep of Buena

Boys Volleyball

The Dos Pueblos boys volleyball team swept Channel League opponent Buena on Thursday 25-17, 25-12, 25-21, to close out Channel League play.

Owen Katz and Max Raphael led the way for the Chargers with eight kills apiece, while Colton Hyuck turned in a strong game defensively. Hyuck added four kills.

"The Bulldogs are a deceptively good team defensively," said Dos Pueblos head coach Ehren Hug. "They keep a lot of balls up and threw a healthy block at our hitters tonight. It made my guys have to adjust and try to put the ball in different spots. It's always awesome to see the guys make the in game adjustments that are necessary and execute."

The Chargers finished league play at 6-2 and improved to 19-4 overall. Dos Pueblos hosts Santa Ynez on Tuesday.

