Dos Pueblos Closes Out Regular Season Strong Against Newbury Park

The Dos Pueblos girls tennis team downed Newbury Park 13-5 in a non-league, season finale matchup on Monday.
Mikala Triplett swept three singles sets, pushing her overall record to 53-3 this year. Dos Pueblos won all nine doubles sets.
"I am proud of our team for their fine performances today and all season," said Dos Pueblos head coach Liz French.
The Chargers wrap up their year finishing 15-3, and 7-1 in Channel League play. CIF playoffs begin next week.
