Dos Pueblos Coach Sees His Young Players Developing on Basketball Court

Senior Sierra Cavaletto scored 14 points and sophomore Sadie Subject had 10 for Dos Pueblos in a 73-41 Channel League girls basketball loss against Buena on Thursday.

The Bulldogs forced DP into several turnovers with its pressing defense.

Coach Phil Sherman was pleased to see Subject score in double figures for the second game in a row against Buena.

"The silver lining in these two games has been the development of young players such as sophomores Mikayla Butzke (six points 12 rebounds), and Olivia Rourk (six points and five rebounds) along with freshmen Ashley Gerken," said Sherman.

The Chargers (2-7, 0-4) play Ventura on Saturday.

