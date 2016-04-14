Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 9:44 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 
Dos Pueblos College-Bound Athletes Going All Over the Country

Dos Pueblos celebrated 14 senior student-athletes who are going to play at the next level.They are, bottom row, from left: Mika Henrickson, Ariana Cruz, Jade Sinskul, Malia Morales, Carmen Villarruel, Josh Flora; top row: Jessica Delgadillo, Ali Milam, Madison Pickett, Audrey Baldwin, Eli Wopat, Becca Buratto, Travis Craven and Dustin Demeter. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | April 14, 2016 | 6:20 p.m.

Dos Pueblos held a ceremony at Sovine Gym Thursday to celebrate 14 student-athletes going to the next level.

The girls softball team led the way with four signees to Division 1 programs, with two of them going to the same school. Ali Milam and Jade Sinskul are both headed to Marist College in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. Pitcher Madison Pickett made it official and signed with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Ariana Cruz inked with Jackson State in Jackson, Miss.

This year's group of signees are all over the U.S. map. Baseball player Dustin Demeter is Hawaii bound to play for the University of Hawaii and teammate Travis Craven is going to Whitman College in Walla Walla, Wash. Soccer teammates Malia Morales and Becca Buratto are headed to the University of Idaho; volleyball player Audrey Baldwin is attending Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, Ariz., and football player Josh Flora will continue his career at Adams State in Colorado.

The student-athletes staying in California include volleyball star Eli Wopat at Stanford, lacrosse players Jessica Delgadillo and Mika Henrickson at UCSB and Chapman University, respectively, and track & field standout Carmen Villarruel to Chico State.

