Dos Pueblos Comeback Falls Short Against La Serna

Water Polo

A furious Dos Pueblos rally fell short, and the Chargers lost to visiting La Serna, 11-10, in a rematch of last year's CIF-SS Division 3 boys water polo final.

The Chargers, who finished as CIF runners-up in 2017, fell behind 8-3 in the second quarter on Monday.

Sammy Arshadi tried to bring the Chargers back. He scored six goals, but it wasn't enough.

Ethan Parrish had two goals, three assists and two exclusions earned. Rex Goodner had five steals and one assist.

Dos Pueblos is 15-8 on the season.

