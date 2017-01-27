Dos Pueblos Comeback Falls Short Against Orange Lutheran

Water Polo

Dos Pueblos went scoreless in the third period and that proved to be the difference in an 8-7 non-league loss against visiting Orange Lutheran in a battle of top-5 girls water polo teams on Friday at the Elings Aquatic Center.

Down 5-4 at halftime, the fourth-ranked Chargers were blanked 2-0 by the aggressive defense played by the No. 5 Lancers.

DP rallied for three goals in the fourth period but came short in the end.

Sophie Leggett, Abbi Hill and Ryann Neushul each scored two goals and Thea Neushul and one for the Chargers (15-5).

DP is back in action against Huntington Beach at 9 a.m. Saturday.



