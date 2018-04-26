Dos Pueblos Comes Out With 5-3 Lacrosse Win Over Cate

Lacrosse

Max McCeney finished his career as only four-year starter in program history

Dos Pueblos came up with a Channel League boys lacrosse victory over Cate on Thursday, scoring four goals in the first quarter en route to a 5-3 home win.

Strong defensive efforts from seniors Max McCeney and Nico Alvaro-Giantz carried the Dos Pueblos effort after the first. The two created turnovers and grabbed ground balls to help preserve the win.

Meanwhile, senior Jose Tolis went 6-for-7 at the faceoff X, keeping the ball in the Chargers' hands for much of the contest.

"I'm really proud of the way our defense stepped up here and carried the team when we needed it," coach Lucas Martinez said about the win.

McCeney finished the match as the only four-year starter in the team's history.

"I can't say enough about how proud I am of the team and of our senior leadership," Martinez said.

Cate will get another chance at Dos Pueblos (9-4, 4-3) when the Chargers travel to the Rams' territory on Saturday.

