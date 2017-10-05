Dos Pueblos Comes Through in Crunch Time, Beats San Marcos 8-5

Water Polo

Chargers outscore Royals 3-0 in fourth period, finish first round of league play at 4-0

Dos Pueblos appeared to be on its way to another convincing Channel League water polo win, building a 4-1 lead midway through the second period against crosstown rival San Marcos.

The Chargers, however, suddenly found themselves in a dogfight as the visiting Royals tightened their defense and fought back to tie the score at 5-5 in the third period.

But DP regrouped and blanked the Royals 3-0 in the fourth period for an 8-5 victory at the Elings Aquatic Center on Thursday.

“I thought (San Marcos) played really well and adjusted to what we were doing tactically, DP coach Connor Levoff said. "And, our offense stagnated a little bit in a way that let them back in the game.

“I was really proud how the guys figured it out the fourth quarter. To go out and win a fourth quarter 3-0 in a game like this is a testament to the mental fortitude of our guys coming together when we needed them to.”

Ethan Parrish scored on a sweet lob shot over San Marcos goalie Jack Phreaner to give the Chargers the lead for good.

“That was the best decision he made the whole game,” Levoff said of Parrish’s shot choice. “He really made a good read on that. I was happy he put it away and that kind of sparked us in the fourth quarter.”

Goalie Angus Goodner came up with a big save to keep DP in the lead, tipping Trevor Ricci’s shot off the cross bar.

Sammy Arshadi followed with a goal on a long-distance skip shot for a 7-5 lead. Jason Teng iced the win with a nifty move inside and a well-placed shot over Phreaner.

Arshadi, Parrish, Teng and Wyatt Meckelborg each had two goals for DP (15-5, 4-0), the No. 5 team in the CIF-SS Division 3 rankings.

Levoff said it was good for his team to experience the pressure of playing in a close league game.

“We haven’t had a close Channel League game up to this point,” he said. “I was worried that when we got into one, things would tighten up a little bit.

“I don’t think we’re thrilled with the overall performance, but I think (our play) at the end of the game and just getting it done is really important for us, especially at this part of the season.”

Goodner said Levoff told the team it needed to step up in the fourth period.

“At the end of third quarter, our coach pulled us aside and talked about playing in crunch time,” said Goodner, who finished with nine saves. “That motivated us to go 3-0 in the final quarter.”

Goodner’s play in the cage was a huge part of DP’s early success. There was one wild sequence where he made three consecutive stops inside three meters, including a shot from point-blank range.

“That was very nerve-racking for me,” he said. “I think I got very lucky because there was a ball under water (a violation). It should have been a 5-meter (penalty shot) for the other team. I guess the referees were kind of lenient during that play. I got lucky.”

“He’s super consistent,” said Levoff of his junior goalie. “It’s important to have a presence back there in the cage. It changes everything.”

Sam Fuller of San Marcos snuck one past Goodner in the final seconds of the second quarter to make it a 5-3 game.

James Oriskovich and Lorenzo Bertocco scored in the third period, and the Royals defense shut out DP, leaving the score even at 5-5.

“I thought our defense played pretty good all game,” San Marcos coach Jeff Ashton said. “I thought the boys played hard. Offensively, we had a hard time getting going, but their goalie is very good.”

Kellen Radtkey scored two goals for the Royals (6-10, 1-3 in league).

Ashton wants to see his hard-working Royals get rewarded with a win.

“We keep saying we’re playing better, but the scoreboard is not going in our favor yet," he said. "Hopefully, it will soon.”

In attendance at Thursday's game were three members of the 2016 Olympics gold medal-winning U.S. Women's National Water Polo Team: Ashleigh Johnson, Kiley Neushul and Sami Hill. Hill, an assistant coach for the DP boys water polo team, and Neushul are Dos Pueblos alums.

Johnson and Neushul were in town before heading to a national team training camp in Morro Bay.

