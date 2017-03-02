Dos Pueblos Comes Up Short Against Westlake, 10-8

Tennis

Dos Pueblos won seven doubles sets but came up short against powerful Westlake, 10-8, in a non-league boys tennis match on Thursday.

Kellen Roberts-Ryan Rennick swept their three sets, while the team of Ryan and Christian Hodosy and Mason Dochterman-Andrew DeAlba each won two sets. In singles, Miles Baldwin took the lone set against Westlake's Ryan Lam.

"I am proud of my players' efforts, attitude, and support of one another," DP coach Liz Frech said. "We will also keep learning and improving from match to match."

Dos Pueblos (1-1) is back in action Monday at home against Campbell Hall.

