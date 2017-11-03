Dos Pueblos Completes Perfect League Season With 69-14 Romp

Football

Chargers could get No. 2 seed for CIF Division 10 playoffs

Dos Pueblos put an exclamation point on its Channel League football championship on Friday night, erupting for 11 touchdowns in a 69-14 rout over San Marcos at Scott O’Leary Stadium.

It was the ninth straight win for the CIF-SS Division 10 second-ranked Chargers, who head into the CIF-SS Division 10 playoffs with a 9-1 record (4-0 in league) and a chance to be the No. 2 seed in the division. The pairings will be released on Sunday.

San Marcos ends the year 1-9 and 0-4 in league.

Dos Pueblos didn’t waste any time getting on the scoreboard. Eric Lopez ran 56 yards for a touchdown at 10:26 in the first quarter.

Lopez scored four touchdowns in the game.

Rob Alfaro scored on a 28-yard run and had a 20-yard TD as the Chargers stormed to a 21-0 lead. Jesse Mollkoy kicked the PATs.

In the second quarter, Lopez scored his second touchdown on 1-yard run and quarterback Jake Ramirez followed with a touchdown from the 1.

San Marcos got on the board on a 90-yard kickoff return by Luis Mesino, his fourth kickoff return for a TD this season.

Dos Pueblos continued to pound the football on the ground and Will Yamasaki scored the seventh touchdown on a 4-yard run for a 48-6 halftime lead.

The Chargers’ dominance on the ground wasn’t just rewarded by touchdowns. Senior left tackle Erick Nisich was named the MVP of the game and was presented with the Jeff Hesselmeyer Trophy.

Lopez had a 15-yard touchdown run and Mollkoy kicked the PAT to put the Chargers ahead 54-6 in the third quarter.

The DP defense got into the act as Daniel Arzate returned an interception 60 yards to make it 61-6.

Nick Vazquez of DP and broke free for a 56-yard touchdown run, increasing the lead to 68-6 late in the third quarter.

Tommy Schaeffer scored the final TD for San Marcos.