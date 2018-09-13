Dos Pueblos Completes Sweep Against Lompoc in Channel League Opener

Dos Pueblos swept all the sets for an 18-0 victory over Lompoc in the Channel League girls tennis opener on Thursday at the DP courts.
The Chargers are now 5-0 on the season.
"Our players really admired the attitudes, sportsmanship, and playing of the Lompoc team," DP coach Laura Housinger said. "We worked through some tough points and tried out new strategies and can't wait to continue in league play next week."
Dos Pueblos singles
1. Alessa Somer 6-1, 6-1, 6-0
2. Annie Field 7-6(2), 6-1
3. Kiersten Maxwell 6-3, 6-3
sub: Karina Aghayan 7-6(5)
sub: Ginger Vance 6-3
Doubles
1. Danya Belkin/Neve Greenwald 6-1, 6-0, 6-0
2. Anjali Thakrar/Cami Chou 6-2, 6-0, 6-0
3. Mia Chou/Janice Tsai 6-3,6-0, 6-1