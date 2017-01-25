Dos Pueblos Contains Buena in Second Half, Finishes First Round of League at 4-0

Boys Basketball

Chargers go on 10-0 run in third quarter en route to 79-63 victory

In its first game as a top-10 team in the CIF-Southern Section boys basketball rankings, Dos Pueblos found itself in a shootout with Buena for 2 1/2 quarters.

The Bulldogs knocked down back-to-back three-pointers to trail the Division 2A No. 8 Chargers 57-56 midway through the third quarter. DP took over the game at that point, going on a 10-0 run, and pulled away for a 79-63 Channel League win to finish the first round at 4-0.

Dos Pueblos improves to 17-3 overall going into Friday’s league showdown with San Marcos (17-6, 3-1). Hard-luck Buena fell to 13-7, 0-4 in league, with two of its losses by a total of three points and a third defeat coming in overtime.

DP pressured Buena’s shooters and scored in transition to increase its lead to 67-56 going into the fourth quarter. Cyrus Wallace highlighted the scoring burst with a brilliant individual effort. He tipped a pass away near midcourt, beat a Buena player to the ball, drove to the basket and wrapped a pass around a defender to Dylan Shugart for a layup. Diego Riker followed with a nifty scoop shot.

The Chargers made two more highlight plays to go up 77-63 in the fourth quarter. On the first one, Daniel Arzate penetrated and dished off to Colton Huyck for a layup. That was followed by a DP blocked shot, resulting in a Shugart breakaway layup.

Dos Pueblos’ defense not only made it tough for Buena to score inside it did a better job running out on the Bulldogs’ three-point shooters in the second half. They made four treys in the second half and only one in the fourth quarter.

“We just knew we had to come out and stop their shooters,” said Wallace.

“We actually went to a zone because I thought we could get out on their shooters a little bit better,” DP coach Joe Zamora said of the effort in the second half. “We did do a better job, and that was basically the difference.”

Thomas Jimenez played a solid game, recording a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Wallace led a balanced attack with 22 points, Shugart had 17 and Marcellous Gossett and Riker added nine apiece.

“We have great chemistry going around,” said Jimenez. “I know I’m going to get chances on the offensive end. Whether that’s on ball movement or crashing the O boards, I know I’m going to get mine either way. I try to contribute any way I can, so if I’m not scoring I’m playing defense, passing the ball, getting rebounds, doing the smaller things.”

Zamora appreciates the work ethic of Jimenez.

“He does that day in and day out. In practice, he makes us so much better. Kids know what he can do. He’s a quiet leader. I can’t say enough about him because he can shoot the ball, block shots without fouling; he doesn’t get rattled, even when people are on him and grabbing him or he doesn't make a shot. That’s the type of player you want on your team.”

Buena’s guard-oriented attack was led by Tito Mendez with 15 points. Devin Cole added 14 points and Coby Barbar scored 13.

Jimenez got DP off to a great start, leading the team to 27-20 first-quarter lead. Gossett scored back-to-back baskets to put the Chargers ahead by 11, 31-20, early in the second quarter.

The quick and crafty Mendez led a Buena comeback. He buried a three-pointer with one second left in the first half to pull the Bulldogs within three points, 45-42.

Josh Edwards hit a three-pointer and Mendez dished off to Barbar for a score to give Buena a 48-47 lead early in the third quarter.

It was 50-all when Jimenez made three of four free throws after drawing fouls trying to score inside and fighting for an offensive rebound. Wallace drove coast to coast for a layup and Gossett scored inside for a 57-50 DP lead.

Buena struck back with three-pointers by Cole and Cyrus Diaz off Mendez assists to make it 57-56.

Shugart was fouled on an offensive rebound and made two free throws to start DP on its game-changing run.

The Chargers are happy being 4-0 in league but not content.

"Five and O sounds better," said Jimenez.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .