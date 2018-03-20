Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 7:12 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Dos Pueblos Controls Draws, Beats Santa Barbara in Girls Lacrosse

Alexia Vance of Dos Pueblos gets past Santa Barbara defenders for a run on goal. Vance scored four goals.
Alexia Vance of Dos Pueblos gets past Santa Barbara defenders for a run on goal. Vance scored four goals. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 20, 2018 | 5:53 p.m.

Alexia Vance scored for Dos Pueblos right off the first draw of the game, and the Chargers never let up in an 11-4 girls lacrosse victory over Santa Barbara High on Tuesday at Santa Barbara Junior High.

The Chargers race out to an 8-3 lead in the first half as they won most of the draws. For the game, they won 11 draws compared to two for Santa Barbara.

“This game was primarily an offensive game and, with each draw win, DP held possession sometimes up to seven minutes before scoring a goal,” said coach Sam Limkeman.

Ryan Kopeikin of Santa Barbara is pressured by DP's Macey Lawler.
Ryan Kopeikin of Santa Barbara is pressured by DP’s Macey Lawler. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

Vance led DP (5-2, 2-0) in scoring with four goals, Tara Van Hoorn scored three and Katie Naretto, Alina Henrickson, Olivia Geyling and Elena Ibbetson each had one goal.

Goalie Emily Khetnaree saved five shots.

“Dos Pueblos has been anticipating this game all season because SBHS is our “team to beat’ each year,” Limkeman said. “They have a lot of skill and talent on their team, but we have been working hard to prepare for this game. I think it was our hard work, determination, and hours of practice that brought us to our win today.”

Sabrina Loza and Anais Jimenez each scored two goals for Santa Barbara.

“We came out not ready to play, but by the second half we pulled it together. Unfortunately, it was to late,” said Santa Barbara coach Elayne Blessing.

“We played a killer second half, with amazing defense and communication by Alannah Cetti and Olivia Trujillo. We also had our JV goalie, Alyssa Rodriquez, step up with three big stops,” added Blessing.

