Dos Pueblos Cross Country Teams Advance to CIF Finals

The Dos Pueblos boys and girls cross country teams advanced to the CIF-SS Division 3 finals at Friday's prelims in Riverside.

The Charger boys finished sixth in Heat 1 to qualify. The girls advanced by coming in seventh in Heat 1.

"My predictions all said it would be close — 10th, 11th or 12th place in our heat, maybe, with only 12 teams advancing from each heat," DP girls coach Micks Purnell said. "The girls timed the whole season beautifully and exceeded expectations with a seventh-place finish in their heat."

Josie Morales was the top finisher for DP, placing 17th in 19:44.5 over the 3-mile course. Emmi Wyttenbach was 30th in 29:19.4, Molly Gans came in 40th in 20:31.2, Madeline Choi was 64th in 21:13 and Zoe Geller placed 66th in 21:16.3.

"They executed hard workouts spot-on in the last two weeks to get themselves ready, and looked so full of run in the tune-up this week — the usual start today for them and then move up. And I think I saw each of them get 4-5 more in the last 400 meters. Beautiful racing. The DP girls nailed it today."

Joseph Pearlman and Nathaniel Getachew finished in the top 10 of their heat, Pearlman placing third in 15:43.5 and Getachew coming in sixth in 15:53.1. Foster Young finished 53rd in 16:51, Logan Beckstrand was 62nd in 17:01.7 and Peter Speier was 80th in 17:18.9.

"Peter Speier was sick earlier this week but still managed and raced well," said coach Nash Jimenez. "Logan Beckstrand picked up the slack to be our fourth finisher and get some places we needed.

"I'm so proud of this team. They've become a close-knit group and that has helped them compete better."

The CIF-SS Finals are Nov. 17 at Riverside City College.

