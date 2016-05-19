Friday, April 20 , 2018, 7:25 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Baseball

Dos Pueblos Crushes Arcadia, Advances to CIF 2nd Round

Chargers offensive outburst leads to dominant 13-2 victory over Apaches

Josh Feldhaus of Dos Pueblos reacts after hitting an RBI double during Thursday’s first round playoff victory at Scott O’Leary Field.
Josh Feldhaus of Dos Pueblos reacts after hitting an RBI double during Thursday's first round playoff victory at Scott O'Leary Field.  (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo )
By Blake DeVine, Sports Reporter | May 19, 2016 | 11:00 p.m.

With a dazzling offensive display, Dos Pueblos quickly turned a tightly contested game into a laugher during its CIF-SS Division 2 baseball playoff opener against Arcadia.

Blowing up the scoreboard with 12 total hits and 20 base runners, the Chargers easily dismantled the Apaches 13-2 on Thursday afternoon at Scott O’Leary Field.

“Anytime we can get them up with runners in scoring position, we’re feeling pretty good about our chances of knocking a run in,” DP coach George Hedricks said. “This is really good for our guys and proves that we can hit throughout our batting order.”

The Chargers were led by senior outfielder Jonathon Sloan, who went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Also making their presence felt at the plate were Peter Apple and Dustin Demeter, who combined for five RBIs, four hits and three runs respectively. 

“This definitely sets the tone because anyone that comes to play us knows that we’re going to hit,” commented Demeter. “Winning by this amount in a playoff game is huge and gives us a lot of momentum.” 

Dos Pueblos got another solid performance from ace Darby Naughton. The junior right-hander pitched 5 innings, allowing just two earned runs on five hits and striking out four.

“Darby did a very good job while getting it done for us today, added coach Hedricks. “His off-speed pitches were good early on, which allowed him to set up his fastball.” 

Also making nice contributions for the Chargers were Julian Amador and Austin Bull, who came up big in relief of their starting pitcher. The two relievers combined for two scoreless innings, walking two batters and allowing just one hit. 

Heading into the bottom of the third, both teams had failed to knock in runners in scoring position. After striking out two consecutive batters, Arcadia’s starter Jacob Kampen walked both Dustin Demeter and his younger brother Davy. 

With the Demeter brothers on first and second, Apple smacked a two-run double to right field that gave Dos Pueblos a 2-0 lead. This was followed by an RBI single from Josh Feldhaus that allowed the Chargers to take a 3-0 advantage. 

Dustin Demeter rips a ball to leftfield during the Chargers 13-2 victory over Arcadia. Click to view larger
Dustin Demeter rips a ball to leftfield during the Chargers 13-2 victory over Arcadia.  (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo )

“We noticed that we were getting into an offensive rhythm and just kept passing on the stick, which allowed more runs to score,” said Appel

During the next inning, the Demeter duo continued to wreak havoc on the Apaches pitching staff with three combined RBI’s to put Dos Pueblos up 6-0.

“As a pitcher, there’s no better feeling that knowing that your pitching with a lead,” Naughton said. “They kept tacking on runs, which allowed me to go into cruise control and let my defense do work.”

With two runs in the top of the sixth, Arcadia trimmed the lead to 6-2. However, the Chargers immediately responded with seven runs of their own to take a decisive 13-2 advantage.

During the inning, an especially questionable play took place on a collision at the plate between Feldhaus and Apaches catcher Mike Saenz. Following an RBI triple from Colter Nisbet, Saenz stood blocking home plate before Feldhaus barreled him over to score the controversial run.

With the victory, Dos Pueblos (20-8 overall) advances to a second round matchup against Villa Park (15-14 overall), which upset third-seeded Bonita. The Chargers will hit the road to square off with the Spartans on Tuesday afternoon. 

“It feels good moving on and gives us confidence moving forward,” Naughton concluded. “I believe that we can go all the way because with powerful pitching and hitting, our squad has everything that you can ask from a team.”

— Noozhawk sports reporter Blake DeVine can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

