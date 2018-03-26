Dos Pueblos Crushes Ball in Opener at Cougar Classic, 15-1

Baseball

Isaac Coffey and Chris Abbott homered to power Dos Pueblos to a 15-1 baseball rout of Gladstone, Oregon in the opening game of the Cougar Classic at Rancho Cucamonga High on Monday.

Coffey and Abbott each went 2 for 3 and had three and two RBI, respectively.

The Chargers, who rapped out 15 hits, blew the game open in the third inning when they scored eight runs. Drew Darke and Jed Donelan each had two hits.

Dylan Kelley pitched four innings of shutout baseball to earn the win. He allowed only one hit and no walkswhile striking out seven.

The Chargers (5-2) are back in action Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. against Napa.

