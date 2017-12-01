Dos Pueblos Wins Two Games on Penalty Kicks

Boys Soccer

The Dos Pueblos boys soccer team took down Arroyo Grande on Friday 7-6 in penalty kicks after a 0-0 regulation, then downed Santa Maria without needing their final penalty kick after regulation ended 2-2 in the Cats and Hounds Tournament.

"Oscar Ferreira provided tons of offense for us with multiple shots on goal," explained Dos Pueblos head coach Matt York of the Arroyo Grande game.

York praised the play of his keeper Evan Steinberger, who notched seven saves.

"That was a hard fought match I was proud that we went perfect on penalty kicks," York said.

Matthew Carlson and Ferreira each scored their first goals of the season the in Santa Maria game. The Chargers fell behind 1-0 and 2-1, but rallied each time.

"I'm really proud our boys for fighting back to equalize the game on two separate occasions," York praised. "It is nice to see the squad respond to adversity and move on to the next round."

Dos Pueblos takes on Santa Barbara on Saturday at 12 as part of the tournament.

