Dos Pueblos Defeats Notre Dame Ace, 7-3

Baseball

The Dos Pueblos baseball team defeated Sherman Oaks-Notre Dame High 7-3 in a showdown with one of the nation's top pitching prospects, Hunter Greene, in the Easton Tournament on Saturday at Scott O'Leary Field.

Greene throws in the high 90s and is projected to be the No. 1 draft pick in the Major League Baseball Draft.

Dos Pueblos was able to chase Greene by scoring four runs in the fourth inning.

Darby Naughton started on the mound for DP and pitched 4 strong innings, allowing only two runs. Jake McBride pitched a scoreless fifth inning to earn the win and Nico Martinez pitched the final two innings to secure the save for the Chargers (3-1).

Josh Feldhaus went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI, Chris Abbott was 2-for-3 with two RBI, and Isaac Coffey was 3-for-4 with a double and a RBI. Evan Kling stayed hot at the plate for the Chargers, going 2-for-3.

The Chargers take on Moorpark on the road on Tuesday.

