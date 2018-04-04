Dos Pueblos Defeats Oak Park in Five Set Thriller

Girls Volleyball

The Dos Pueblos girls volleyball team demonstrated their resiliency on Friday, defeating Oak Park in a non-league matchup in five sets, 22-25, 25-13, 25-12, 20-25, 15-10.

After losing the first set, the Chargers (5-1) rallied and won the following two in dominant fashion. Oak Park stole the fourth set to tie the match at two, and Dos Pueblos played the better volleyball when it really mattered: in the fifth set.

Becky McKinney led the way for Dos Pueblos with six kills, one ace, and three blocks, while Grace Crozier added two aces herself.

"Becky had one of her best matches of the season," explained Dos Pueblos head coach Megan O'Carroll. "She was really focused on transitioning hard and found herself getting a lot of success on her attack because of it. She was also very disciplined on serve receive and allowed us to run our offense with some great passes."

O'Carroll also praised the energetic play of Crozier, stating, "Grace was critical to our success tonight. She always has so much energy and is the spark to ignite the fire on and off the court within the team. She had some incredible ups that were made happen by pure hustle and passion."

Danielle LaGrange had 14 kills and six blocks in the victory. Ally Mintzer also had a strong game with 10 kills and one ace.

Dos Pueblos travels south to take on Buena on Thursday.

