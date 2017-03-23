Dos Pueblos Defeats Santa Barbara in League Matchup

Tennis

The Dos Pueblos boys tennis team took down Channel League rival Santa Barbara High on Thursday afternoon 13-5.

Miles Baldwin and Vincent Villano both swept their singles sets for the Chargers (4-4, 1-1).

In doubles, the sibling matchup of Ryan and Christian Hodosy also swept for Dos Pueblos.

"I am proud of our team for staying energized to the end," said Dos Pueblos coach Liz French. "I appreciate the Dons' hospitality and the sportsmanship between the two teams, as well as the supportive spectators."

The Chargers take a week off for spring break then resume play against Cate on April 6.

