Dos Pueblos Defense Overwhelms Pacifica, 71-45

Boys Basketball

​Defense set the tone for Dos Pueblos in its 71-45 non-league basketball win over Pacifica on Friday night.

The Chargers pressured Pacifica into rushed shots and turnovers early and roared out to an 18-5 lead in the first quarter and a 34-18 advantage at halftime.

"Our defense really stepped up and we were able to play our transition game," DP coach Joe Zamora said. "Everyone was excited to have a home game and they played hard in front of a great home crowd."

Diego Riker led a balanced scoring attack with 16 points, Marcellous Gossett had 14 and Cyrus Wallace 13. Colton Huyck, Dylan Shugart and Joseph Zamora each added seven points.

"Thomas Jimenez did a great job on defense and making their bigs work," said Zamora.

The Chargers (13-2) hit the road for games at Point Loma on Saturday and at Mikey's Long Shot Challenge in Costa Mesa on Monday, when they face Capistrano Valley, the No. 3 team in Division 3A.

