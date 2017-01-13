Monday, April 23 , 2018, 1:06 pm | Mostly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Boys Basketball

Dos Pueblos Defense Overwhelms Pacifica, 71-45

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 13, 2017 | 10:32 p.m.

​Defense set the tone for Dos Pueblos in its 71-45 non-league basketball win over Pacifica on Friday night.

The Chargers pressured Pacifica into rushed shots and turnovers early and roared out to an 18-5 lead in the first quarter and a 34-18 advantage at halftime.

"Our defense really stepped up and we were able to play our transition game," DP coach Joe Zamora said. "Everyone was excited to have a home game and they played hard in front of a great home crowd."

Diego Riker led a balanced scoring attack with 16 points, Marcellous Gossett had 14 and Cyrus Wallace 13. Colton Huyck, Dylan Shugart and Joseph Zamora each added seven points.

"Thomas Jimenez did a great job on defense and making their bigs work," said Zamora.

The Chargers (13-2) hit the road for games at Point Loma on Saturday and at Mikey's Long Shot Challenge in Costa Mesa on Monday, when they face Capistrano Valley, the No. 3 team in Division 3A.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 