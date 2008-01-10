Dos Pueblos Defense Shuts Down San Marcos, 50-39

A full house at Sovine Gym, two teams already with 25 wins combined battling, and bragging rights on the line: the stage was set for a crosstown rivalry game between the San Marcos and Dos Pueblos boys’ basketball teams. The Chargers took control on their home court with some solid defense and timely shooting, and came away with a 50-39 win over the Royals on Wednesday.



In a slow tempo game that seemed to suit the Chargers (13-7, 2-0 in Channel League play), the Royals (13-5, 0-1) opened an early lead with some long-range shooting from Nick Marquez (11 points) and Frank Nordin’s (10 points) hard-nosed post work.

Dos Pueblos’ defense turned it up after halftime. The Royals attack was silenced as Chris Vines’ two free throws were the only points of the third quarter.

On the offensive end of the floor, Sean Park and Ryan Beall combined for 22 points, but it was an unlikely hero who stepped up for Dos Pueblos. Evan Muñoz entered the game averaging two points on the season. He made two jump shots from the baseline and one from beyond the three-point line in the second half to inspire what had been a quiet Chargers offense.

Dos Pueblos never let the Royals have an answer in the fourth quarter. A long three-pointer by Brian Pearson kept hope alive for San Marcos, but the Chargers got stops and made their free throws down the stretch.

The Chargers flexed their muscles on the boards as well. Park’s 15 rebounds and Beall’s nine gave the Royals no extra chances, and Dos Pueblos was able to celebrate its second league win.

The Royals did have success from their lower levels earlier in the day. The San Marcos frosh/soph team started the afternoon with a 44-27 victory. Johnny Manzo had 11 points to lead all scorers, but it was the Royals’ pressure man-to-man defense that gave San Marcos a wide lead early. San Marcos forced the Chargers into frequent turnovers that became easy baskets on the other end of the court, and when DP was able to get a shot off, Bennie Kirkwood was there to take down the rebound.

San Marcos’ JV squad also picked up a 47-41 win, but it took a last second basket to secure the victory. With the Chargers up one, Christian Mkpade made a strong layup to give the Royals the lead. Dos Pueblos missed its chance to take it back and Mkpade was there to rebound the shot. Christian Rios took the outlet and was fouled, making both free throws to finish off the game.

San Marcos will face Santa Barbara next, with the JV playing at 5:45 p.m. Thursday and the frosh/soph at 3:30 p.m. Friday. Both games are at Santa Barbara. San Marcos’ varsity plays Santa Barbara at 7:30 p.m. Friday at SBCC.

Dos Pueblos hosts Ventura on Jan18.

