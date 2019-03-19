Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Wednesday, March 20 , 2019, 8:07 am | Overcast 52º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Lacrosse

Dos Pueblos Defense Shuts Down San Marcos in 2nd Half in 13-5 Girls Lacrosse Victory

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 19, 2019 | 7:53 p.m.

Olivia Geyling scored five goals and Dos Pueblos dominated the second half en route to a 13-5 girls lacrosse win over San Marcos in the Channel League opener on Tuesday night.

After leading 6-3 at halftime, the Chargers scored seven goals in the second half  "and kept composure the entire game," said coach Samantha Limkeman. 

DP won 16 draws which helped it stay in front. 

"It was Olivia Geyling and Brooke Essig who controlled the draws with high snags in  the air or quick grounders," said Limkeman. "Our defense was controlled by Liv Naaman and Kenzie Hemman with multiple caused turnovers and stopped shooters before they reached the goal. Our goalie Annette Bennett had two saves, which shows how few shots the Royals were able to take with our tough defense."

Taylor Orefice and Katie Naretto added two goals apiece for DP, 4-2 overall.
 

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 