Dos Pueblos Defense Shuts Down San Marcos in 2nd Half in 13-5 Girls Lacrosse Victory

Olivia Geyling scored five goals and Dos Pueblos dominated the second half en route to a 13-5 girls lacrosse win over San Marcos in the Channel League opener on Tuesday night.
After leading 6-3 at halftime, the Chargers scored seven goals in the second half "and kept composure the entire game," said coach Samantha Limkeman.
DP won 16 draws which helped it stay in front.
"It was Olivia Geyling and Brooke Essig who controlled the draws with high snags in the air or quick grounders," said Limkeman. "Our defense was controlled by Liv Naaman and Kenzie Hemman with multiple caused turnovers and stopped shooters before they reached the goal. Our goalie Annette Bennett had two saves, which shows how few shots the Royals were able to take with our tough defense."
Taylor Orefice and Katie Naretto added two goals apiece for DP, 4-2 overall.