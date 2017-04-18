Dos Pueblos Defense Steps Up to Secure Win

Lacrosse

The Dos Pueblos boys lacrosse team took down non-league rival Cate in a wet 13-11 home game on Tuesday.

After allowing three goals in 40 seconds in the first quarter to fall behind 2-6, the Chargers outscored the Rams 11-5 the rest of the way, including a 7-1 run in the second and third quarters.

Ethan Kahn led the way for the Chargers with four goals and three assists, while John Essig scored four goals himself. Senior captain Max Geyling scored twice.

Sophomore Justin Juarez made his first career varsity start in goal and had a huge game, making clutch saves down the stretch, including one point-blank shot.

"This was our program's first ever win over Cate, and players contributed across the board," said Dos Pueblos coach Lucas Martinez.

The Chargers improved to 6-7 overall, although remain pinned with a 1-6 record in league play. Dos Pueblos hosts Simi Valley next Wednesday.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.