Dos Pueblos’ Diego Riker, Cyrus Wallace Share Channel MVP Basketball Honors

​The two-man game between point guard Cyrus Wallace and shooting guard Diego Riker made Dos Pueblos a tough basketball team to beat this season.

Both could handle the ball under pressure, find each other for open shots and knock down the three-pointer. Their contributions were instrumental in Dos Pueblos completing a worst-to-first season in the Channel League.

The league coaches recognized Wallace and Riker's importance and named them Co-MVPs on the all-Channel League boys basketball team.

"Cyrus and Diego contributed to our success in numerous ways," said DP coach Joe Zamora, who took the Chargers from 1-7 records the previous two years to a perfect 8-0 mark this season. "Their leadership, unselfishness, and competitive nature propelled us to a great season and a Channel League championship."

Wallace averaged 14 points, three assists, 2.5 steals and shot 51 percent from the three-point line. Riker was a 48 percent shooter from behind the arc, made 81 per cent of his free throws, averaged 13.2 points and two assists per game.

"They knew how to find each other in the flow of the game and they had the ability to confuse defenses and make teams decide who they had to stop," said Zamora.

In addition to Riker and Wallace being honored as MVPs, DP's Thomas Jimenez and Marcellous Gossett earned first-team accolades.

San Marcos and Santa Barbara each placed two players on the first team. For the Dons, senior Ben Brown and junior Morgan Peus were selected, while juniors Jackson Stormo and Ryan Godges were the honored Royals.

Channel League Boys’ Basketball

2016-2017 Season All League Selection

Most Valuable Players

Cyrus Wallace, Dos Pueblos, junior

Diego Riker, Dos Pueblos, senior

Coach of the Year

Joe Zamora, Dos Pueblos

First Team

Thomas Jimenez, Dos Pueblos, senior

Marcellous Gossett, Dos Pueblos, senior

Jackson Stormo, San Marcos, junior

Ryan Godges, San Marcos, junior

Ben Brown, Santa Barbara, senior

Morgan Peus, Santa Barbara, junior

Second Team

Devin Cole, Buena, junior

Josh Edwards, Buena, junior

Tito Mendez, Buena, junior

Dylan Shugart, Dos Pueblos, senior

Stef Korfas, San Marcos, junior

Evan Thomas, Ventura, senior

Forrestt Hancock, Ventura, senior

Honorable Mention

Coby Barbar, Buena, junior

Colton Huyck, Dos Pueblos, senior

Daniel Arzate, Dos Pueblos, junior

David Frohling, San Marcos, junior

Ryan Fay, San Marcos, junior

Aiden Douglas, Santa Barbara, sophomore

Mikey Davidson, Ventura, junior

Connor McDermott, Ventura, junior