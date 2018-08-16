Dos Pueblos Displays Good Balance, Sweeps Oaks Christian

Girls Volleyball

Setter Makayla Butzke generated a balanced Dos Pueblos attack that resulted in a 25-21, 25-20, 25-14 Chargers' sweep over visiting Oaks Christian in a non-league girls volleyball match on Thursday at Sovine Gym.

It was a nice bounce back for the Chargers (1-1), who lost their season on Tuesday against Arroyo Grande.

'Mikayla Butzke did an excellent job spreading out the sets tonight to get all of our offense involved," said DP coach Megan McCarroll.

Middle Ally Mintzer led the attack with eight kills while outside hitters Olivia Andrews and Portia Sherman each had seven kills Sherman, a freshman, added four service aces.

McCarroll was pleased how Becky McKinny responded to playing middle blocker, a new position for her.

"We wanted to add a little more veteran experience to our front line and she provided the steady presence that we needed," said McCarroll.

The Chargers are back in action Tuesday at hone against Westlake.

