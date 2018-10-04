Dos Pueblos Dominates in Doubles, Beats Santa Ynez

Tennis

Dos Pueblos swept all the doubles sets en route to a 13-5 Channel League girls tennis win over Santa Ynez on Thursday.

The No. 1 team of Mia Chou and Janice Tsai lost only two games on the day. Cami Chou/Anjali Thakrar and Danya Belkin/Neve Greenwald were the other two doubles teams.

In singles, DP No. 1 Alessa Somer lost her first set to Claire Collison, 6-3, but came back and beat the Pirates' No. 2 and 3 players, 6-1, 6-0.

"We played with confidence and it was a very positive match overall for our team," said DP coach Laura Housinger.

Dos Pueblos is 8-3 overall and 4-2 in league.

