Dos Pueblos Dominates in First-Round Play

Breezy conditions did not thwart Dos Pueblos in its CIF first-round action against the well-mannered and likeable Crespi Celts on Thursday. Despite missing two injured starters, the Chargers played well and smart.

Dos Pueblos (12-9) took eight of nine sets in doubles and six sets in singles against Crespi (6-10). In singles, Sasha Gryaznov won his three sets handily without dropping a game. Christian Edstrom and Richard Cheng played some long sets and won three sets between them. In doubles, newly formed partners Robert Kim and Malcolm Sutton took two sets, one of which went to a tiebreaker, and Isaiah Lin swept his three sets with the two partners he had.

Up next for the Chargers is the Division I’s No. 1 team, University, at home at 2 p.m. Saturday. A Friday coin flip gave Dos Pueblos the home-court advantage.

Go Chargers!

Box Scores:

Dos Pueblos Singles:

Sasha Gryaznov 3-0

Christian Edstrom 1-1

Richard Cheng 2-1

Peter Shao 0-1

Dos Pueblos Doubles:

Robert Kim / Malcolm Sutton 2-0

Justin Kautz / John Kim 1-1

Isaiah Lin / Ryan Zmolek 2-0

Eric Zmolek / Sean Simpson 1-0

John Kim / Austin Cano 1-0

Isaiah Lin / Andy Silverstein 1-0

Crespi Singles:

Jesse Gipe 1-2

Andy Traub 1-2

Nicky Dowell 1-2

Crespi Doubles:

Calvin Page / Gian-Carlo Battaglia 1-2

Mason Wojciechowski / Charlie Onorati 0-3

John Poupis / Kevin Noori 0-3

Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.