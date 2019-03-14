Dos Pueblos’ Doubles Are Perfect in 14-4 Win Over Cabrillo

Dos Pueblos High was perfect in doubles on Thursday, going 9-0 on the way to a 14-4 boys tennis win over visiting Santa Ynez.
"The doubles teams really showed strength and control, not even losing a set," said coach Laura Housinger. "It was fun to try some new combinations and have some different singles players step in too. Overall, a very positive day for the Chargers."
Hayden Carlson went 2-0 at No. 3 singles (7-5, 6-1) and the Chargers led the Channel League match 5-4 after nine singles sets.
In doubles, the No. 1 team of Will Steinberg and Ryan Belkin went 3-0 (6-2, 6-1, 6-2) as did the No. 3 duo of Chris Schniepp and Hugh Sutherland (6-0, 6-1, 4-0, forfeit injury). Pratik Gupta/Aaron Juan won two sets at No. 2 doubles (6-2, 6-0) and Henry Abrams joined Juan for a 6-0 win in the third set.
The Chargers (4-1 overall and league) will host Cabrillo on Tuesday at 3 p.m.
