Dos Pueblos Doubles Team Beaten in CIF Tennis Round of 16

Tennis

The Dos Pueblos tennis careers of seniors Ryan and Christian Hodosy came to an end in the Round of 16 at the CIF-SS Boys Individual Tennis Tournament in Seal Beach on Friday.

The twin brothers fell to the Woodbridge duo Leo Hibi and Paul Diamantopoulos, 6-1, 6-2.

"That team had solid responses to our shots; it was difficult to convert games," DP coach Liz Frech said. "Nonetheless, our pair had nothing to lose and went all out throughout the match. Both teams made use of the I formation."

The twins also played basketball at DP, and Frech said they carried their basketball skills into tennis. They earned a Universal Tennis Rating just this year and their first tournament ranking after this year's Ojai Invitational.

"This senior duo is unique and inspirational. After all, our past Chargers who have reached this far in the Individual Championships have been seasoned tournament players," Frech said. "Gutsy, mentally tough, soft-spoken, compassionate, and resolute, these captains shined in their banner year, and are now part of DP history, and finished at 53-6."

The Hodosys will attend Cal Poly.