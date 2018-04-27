Dos Pueblos Doubles Team Ousted at The Ojai

Tennis

The Dos Pueblos doubles team of Ryan and Christian Hodosy ended their CIF Ojai run in the round of 16.

The pair fell to Jacob Cooper and Diego Fernando del Valle Moreno, from CIF Division 1 No. 5-ranked Corona del Mar, 6-3 6-2.

Later, the CdM pair lost a close match to the University High duo, one of the top seeds in the tournament.

"For our Charger twins, it was great experience over the two days, and solid preparation for the Channel League Tournament," said DP coach Liz Frech.



Dos Pueblos hosts the Channel League Individual Tournament, beginning Monday with singles play at 2:30 p.m.

