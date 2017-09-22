Santa Barbara and Dos Pueblos Win Two Each at South Coast Tournament

Water Polo

The Dos Pueblos boys water polo team defeated Granite Hills (San Diego) 16-4 and Long Beach Wilson 9-8 on Friday as part of the South Coast Tournament.

The Chargers came out the gates hot against Granite Hills, taking a 5-1 lead in the first quarter and a 10-2 lead into halftime.

In the second game, Dos Pueblos (11-3) had an explosive five-goal second quarter to take an 8-5 lead into halftime. After conceding two goals in the third quarter and holding on to a 8-7 lead, the Chargers scored one goal in the final quarter to hang on to defeat Long Beach Wilson.

Jason Teng scored seven goals on the day and Angus Goodner notched eight saves and 14 blocks. Ethan Parrish scored six goals over the two games.

Dos Pueblos takes on Ventura on Saturday at Foothill High School as tournament play continues.

Santa Barbara Finds 11 to be Lucky Number

The Dons scored 11 goals in each of their South Coast Tournament wins on Friday, first defeating Esperanza 11-4 then taking down Villa Park 11-9.

In the first game, RJ Goligoski scored twice and had two assists, while Jordan Hayes notched five steals. Hunter Brownwell had nine saves.

In the second game, Jacob Castillo had six goals and three assists for the Dons. Chase Raisin had four goals and earned three ejections.

The Dons take on Los Alamitos on Saturday.

