Dos Pueblos Downs Los Alamitos, Wins Villa Park Tourney Title

Water Polo

The balance of top-seeded Dos Pueblos made the difference in a 9-4 win over Los Alamitos in the championship game of the Villa Park Girls Water Polo Classic on Saturday.

The Chargers got two goals from Thea Neushul, Sabina Shackelford and Abbi Hill in pulling away from the Griffins. Chloe Pena, Ryann Neushul and Shannon Connolly each tallied one goal.

On defense, Hill had three steals and Thea Neushul had one. Goalie Anna Cable made six saves and recorded two steals.

The Chargers outscored Los Al 6-2 in the second half to break open a 3-2 game.

In the semifinals, DP roared out to a 5-0 first-period lead against Orange Lutheran en route to a 9-5 victory.

Ryann Neushul scored five goals and was a demon on defense with eight steals. Thea Neushul, Shackelford, Pena and Hill each scored one goal.

DP improves to 6-1 on the season.



