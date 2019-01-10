Dos Pueblos Downs San Marcos 27-21 for First Channel League Win

Girls Basketball

There weren’t many baskets scored in the “Battle for Goleta” on Thursday night at the San Marcos High Thunderhut but there was plenty of excitement as Dos Pueblos rallied for a 27-21 girls basketball victory.



Sadie Subject led the Chargers with eight points, including a pair of 3’s during a decisive 10-3 third quarter. Dos Pueblos picks up its first Channel League win and is now 1-3 in league and 11-9 overall.



“I knew it was going to be a struggle based on previous scores,” said DP coach Phil Sherman. “I’ve known Coach (Chris) Hantgin for a long time and I knew we’d attack each other’s weaknesses. We could have scored a little more if we’d made our free throws in the fourth quarter.”



Dos Pueblos didn’t make a field goal in the last eight minutes and only hit 3-7 free throws, missing the front end of three 1-and-1 opportunities in the last 2:34. The Chargers were 5-11 from the charity stripe for the game and the Royals made 3-7.



After taking early leads of 6-2 and 10-5 after the first quarter, San Marcos (10-11, 2-2) managed just 11 points in the last three quarters. Kiani Rojas topped the Royals with seven points, including a pair of 3-point buckets. Juliet Dodson added six points and four steals.



Rojas, a 5-4 sophomore, hit a triple from the left corner at 4:44 of the second quarter to give the Royals a 13-9 advantage. Ashley Gerken answered with a drive to the hoop, kicking off a 13-1 Charger run. Subject capped the outburst with her second 3-pointer of the third quarter, pushing the visitors’ lead to 22-14 with just under five minutes to go in the third.



“We played a zone most of the way and did a little fake zone towards the end when we covered a few players man-to-man so they wouldn’t get a 3-point shot,” said Sherman.



Freshman forward Ava Sommer drained a left-handed triple to beat the second-quarter buzzer and give the Chargers their first lead, 14-13, at the half. Mikayla Butzke, a 6-foot junior center, made her only basket in the second quarter and then sank the first of two free throws with 28.6 seconds to play in the game for DP’s first point of the fourth quarter. That gave the Chargers a 25-21 lead and after San Marcos misfired on a 3, Olivia Roark hit two free throws to seal it with 9.3 seconds left.



Butzke grabbed nine rebounds and Sommer had six boards.



“They told me to do it just like in practice, so I was really calm going into that free throw,” said Butzke, who also plays volleyball and softball for the Chargers. “As soon as I let it go, I knew it was going in.



“I love basketball and it’s completely different from volleyball,” Butzke stated. “In volleyball, there’s a net between you and no contact. In basketball, everyone’s touching you. I love being physical because I’m big and I can shove people around.”



San Marcos trailed 24-16 entering the fourth and crept back in on a steal and layup by Dodson, followed by a 3-point swish from Rojas in the right corner. That pulled the Royals within three, 24-21, with 4:30 to play.



“I was proud of the way we competed,” said Hantgin. “We played well defensively and I felt like we didn’t take a lot of bad shots. We had some young players taking big shots in pressure situations and it was a huge learning experience. Hopefully, it will make us stronger.



“I’m pretty positive about a lot of things but at the end of the day, the ball has to go in the basket and we didn’t do it tonight. When they went to a zone, that slowed us down.”



Hantgin praised the play of Dodson, a 5-3 senior point guard.



“She’s scrappy, she played her heart out and she played a ton of minutes, so she’s probably a little gassed right now,” Hantgin noted. “I just love her heart, she’s a four-year player and she’s awesome.”



The Royals will play in the Pacifica Shootout on Saturday, taking on Santa Clara at 11 a.m. Dos Pueblos returns to Channel League play on Tuesday at Cabrillo.