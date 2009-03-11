Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 11:08 am | A Few Clouds 66º

 
 
 
 

Dos Pueblos’ DPNews Travels to Florida Competition

Armed with video, students take talent to East Coast for annual television network contest.

By John Dent | March 11, 2009 | 10:02 p.m.

Dos Pueblos High School’s daily news show DPNews will visit Orlando, Fla., from March 14 through 21 to attend the National Student Television Network Competition. The annual event attracts students from more than 150 high schools across the country together to compete in more than 20 different categories of video production.

This year, 25 DP students will participate in the event, and square off against more than 1,800 students using the skills they have learned in the ROP Video Production Program seen nightly on Channel 21 as DPNews.

Students are confident that they can produce their pieces in the
high pressure environment of the competition, and look forward to learning
about all the other programs across the country.

The ROP class is also a SBCC credit
class that teaches students in a real-world environment about deadlines,
production and expectations. “Students know that ‘I’ll give it to you
tomorrow’ doesn’t work in this class, because then it is too late.  “The entire school is
waiting for the show to play each morning, and then it is aired on Channel
21 and on dphs.org each evening so we HAVE to get it done.’’ Because so many
of the class are going to the competition, much of next week’s production
will be created in Florida and sent back via the internet to be aired at DP.
“Visit www.dpnews.org to follow along with our progress and see/hear all
about how it is going.”

The program’s leaders wish to thank Samy’s camera for being a great supporter of the school’s
program, and for helping to make the students’ Florida trip a reality.

DPNews is currently accepting applications for next fall from all
underclassmen, and will have space for only 60 students. This
year a number of students had to choose another course because DPNews was
full. The class runs during both 0 period (7 to 7:55 a.m.) and first period (8 to 8:55 a.m.), and
students may be a part of one or both periods.

There also are two positions that serve as representatives for DPNews in leadership; those offer a special opportunity for students to be a part of both programs. Applications are available online at www.dpnews.org, and are due April 10.

John Dent is an instructor at Dos Pueblos High School, and co-creator of the school’s ROP Video Production Program.

 

