Dos Pueblos Draws With Harvard Westlake College Cup Showcase Opener

Boys Soccer

Dos Pueblos played Harvard Westlake to a 1-1 draw in an opener of the College Cup High School Showcase boys soccer tournament on Friday at Girsh Park.

Bubba Gutierrez crossed to Fernando Ochoa for the DP goal in the first half.

Harvard Westlake equalized on a free kick in the second half.

"Senior Mark Sotelo played great for us in the midfield," DP coach Matt York said. "He had to step up after our starter went down and he was forced to move out of position."

York said he was happy to see senior captain Lucas Eilbacher return to the Charger back line.

Dos Pueblos (4-2) is back in action at 9:30 a.m. against Santa Paula at the UCSB RecCen Field.